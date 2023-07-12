SEE THE PHOTOS — “Hungry Caterpillar” consumes Orange children Published 12:14 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

It’s hard out there for a caterpillar.

That was the message at Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, which hosted “Wild Wednesday: The Very Hungry Caterpillar” for local young people.

Participating children and teens enjoyed hands-on activities and got into the groove with learning basics.

The life of a small caterpillar includes finding enough food and dodging predators.

To hit the benchmarks, attendees went through an obstacle course and had fun with a scavenger hunt in the children’s garden.