SEE THE PHOTOS — “Hungry Caterpillar” consumes Orange children
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023
1 of 8
Attendees enjoy Wild Wednesday: The Very Hungry Caterpillar July 5 at Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Allison Cano, 12, plays with 2-year-old Aaron Genao. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Sully Shriner, 4, and Eleanor Shriner, 2, get their work in. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Attendees enjoy Wild Wednesday: The Very Hungry Caterpillar July 5 at Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Lydia Hennigan, 5, is pictured. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Lucy Nincent, 6, is pictured, (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Attendees enjoy Wild Wednesday: The Very Hungry Caterpillar July 5 at Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Pictured are 6-year-old Taylor Avendale, 3-year-old Dylan Avendale, 4-year-old Ava Schaub and Audrey Schaub, 6. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
It’s hard out there for a caterpillar.
That was the message at Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, which hosted “Wild Wednesday: The Very Hungry Caterpillar” for local young people.
Participating children and teens enjoyed hands-on activities and got into the groove with learning basics.
The life of a small caterpillar includes finding enough food and dodging predators.
To hit the benchmarks, attendees went through an obstacle course and had fun with a scavenger hunt in the children’s garden.