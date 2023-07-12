OYBS 8U All Stars win softball championship; local athletes celebrated Published 12:16 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The City of Orange congratulated and recently celebrated the OYBS 8U All Stars softball team for winning the State Championship.

The Orange All Stars completed the season with an overall record of 21-1, outscored opponents 376 – 138, won first place in three tournaments, became District 39 Champs and went on to defeat Pearland Power 15–7 to win the State Championship title.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed June 27 “OYBS 8U All Stars 2023 USA Softball of Texas State Champs Day” in a special tribute to this outstanding team.

Team members include Caydence Caples, Shyleigh Charlot, Harper Crowell, Aubree Edwards, Navariah Garrett, Arlee Reeves, Kylee Roy, Karson Stanley, Anslee Strandberg, Aspen Torbert and Fynnlee Trahan.