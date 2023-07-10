Orange resident killed following Interstate 10 weekend crash Published 8:33 am Monday, July 10, 2023

VIDOR — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 in Vidor.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 6:18 a.m. Saturday, a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling west when the driver failed to control his speed and struck the 861 exit collapsible barrier.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 41-year-old James McNeil of Orange, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose Simonton.

The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Henry Gonzales of Orange, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time, according to the Department of Public Safety.