Heavy rainfall, possible severe weather Sunday and Monday Published 7:09 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

There is a potential for heavy rainfall and possible severe weather today and Monday, according to weather officials.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop each day.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, including the potential for damaging wind gusts, as well as heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding of streets and low lying areas.

For Sunday, there is Marginal to Slight risk for severe storms with damaging wind gusts the primary threat; a Marginal to Slight risk for excessive rainfall leading to localized flooding is also possible.

For Monday, Marginal Risks for severe storms or excessive rainfall in the Mid to late afternoon into the evening for both Sunday and Monday.

A disturbance is moving southeast into the region will bring an increased risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall later Sunday. Another round of storms will be possible again by Monday afternoon/evening.