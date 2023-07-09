Area man killed following Saturday night shooting Published 11:37 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

PORT ARTHUR — A 45-year-old Port Arthur man died late Saturday night following a shooting at Prince Hall Apartments.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said officers responded to the shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday and found the victim.

The man, identified as Donyel Delmar, was taken to a Beaumont hospital, where he died.

Police do not know of a motive at this time but said there was a disturbance and not all witnesses are being cooperative.

The victim did not live at the apartments.

Duriso said detectives are looking for a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

Prince Hall Apartments is located at 934 W. 14th St.

People with information on this crime can call Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.