Orange Public Library leaders detail upcoming Hobby Fair, family mini golf Published 12:18 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs this month with “Hobby Fair.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The July 18 event features members of the community sharing information about a hobby they are interested in. Many hobbies will be represented, such as Lego, gaming, knitting, succulents, reading, quilting and more.

The program is designed for ages 13 and up, and combines Adulting 101 and the Young Adult Summer Reading Program.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

The Aug. 15 event planned is a disaster readiness program put on by Sabine Federal Credit Union, followed by “Being Mindful of Your Mental Health” set for Sept. 19.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

MINI GOLF

Orange Public Library is hosting a free family mini golf event this month presented by Russell Bolton.

All ages are welcome.

The library is transforming into an 18-hole mini golf course from 3 to 7 p.m. July 25.

Equipment is provided for attendees.

Call 409-883-1086 for more information.