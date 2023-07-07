Region 5 names West Orange-Cove the 2023 school board of the year; see the details Published 3:12 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Region 5 Education Service Center is announced Friday afternoon that West Orange-Cove CISD is the regional winner for TASA’s 2023 School Board of the Year.

Board Members include Linda Platt-Bryant, president; Gina Yeaman, vice president; Tricia Stroud, secretary; Roderick Robertson Ruth Hancock, Tommy Wilson Sr. and Demetrius Hunter.

Dr. Rickie Harris is the superintendent.

School Boards are awarded the honor based on support for educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives, as well as for educational performance in accordance with state-established standards.

Other criteria include adherence to adopted board policies, function as a policy-making body and a number of additional standards.

Specifically, Region 5 officials announced, West Orange-Cove CISD School Board Members displayed excellence in the following areas:

• Implementation of capital improvement projects, including new band uniforms and instruments, as well as the following:

– Five-year plan to replace all computers in the district

– Purchasing more than 3,000 Chromebooks

– Updating the technology infrastructure

– Installation of field turf for football, baseball, and softball

– Renovating designated libraries and locker rooms

– Building a transportation center, special event center, and state-of-the-art cosmetology center

– Read and Roll mobile classroom

• Approval of a TASB pay study

• Keeping a conservative mindset concerning budget planning and spending, with a balanced budget

• Achieving a Superior rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report

The district’s application read “West Orange-Cove CISD is fully committed to many improvement initiatives across the district. Each initiative is focused on improving the lives of students. The West Orange-Cove CISD school board works closely with district leaders to ensure that all students have equitable access to educational programs and services to enhance the academic performance of all students. The first West Orange-Cove CISD educational performance initiative is the practice of individualized academic goals for each student, also known as ‘Plus 10 Goals’… which are individualized academic growth measures for each student.”

An additional initiative includes offering more than 40 college course offerings to high school students free of charge. Every student has the opportunity to take a minimum of 24 college hours, with books, tuition and transportation included.

Substantial accountability improvements have resulted from these initiatives. Three campuses formerly designated as “Improvement Required” have improved to new levels of significant improvement.

The district achieved a B status, and CCMR scores tied for second.