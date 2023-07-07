PHOTO FEATURE — Karsyn Guillory celebrated with “world famous” collegiate drill team

Published 12:12 am Friday, July 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Karsyn Guillory

The 84th Line of the Kilgore Rangerettes was announced recently with a familiar face earning placement to the “world famous” group.

Karsyn Guillory, formerly of Bridge City High School, earned inclusion.

Guillory was a lieutenant on the 2022-23 Bridge City Strutters.

Today, the Rangerettes are lauded as the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, traveling all over the United States and beyond for tours.

