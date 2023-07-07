Pancake fundraiser feeds crowd; raffle effort continues for Orange pastor’s family Published 12:20 am Friday, July 7, 2023

1 of 3

The first Pancake Benefit Breakfast & Raffle was held Saturday at The Golden Cup in Nederland.

The event drew more than 150 attendees, who bought to-go pancakes and raffle tickets for prizes donated by more than 30 local businesses.

The benefit raised more than $1,500 from pancake sales for The Fults Family of Orange to help offset their skyrocketing medical bills.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for $10 at The Golden Cup through July 15 or until tickets are sold out.

Residents from all over The Golden Triangle came out to show their support for The Fults Family, some as far away as Kountze.

“It was a really busy for a Saturday morning, normally people sleep in on Saturdays” said Janna Bartz, owner of The Golden Cup.

A line of a few dozen people stood at the entrance, waiting on the door to be unlocked at 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., four lines of people snaked around the coffee shop lobby; one for raffle tickets, one for drink orders, another for the pancake decorating station and the last to take pictures with characters from Jack and Jill’s Storybook Co.

The smell of fresh coffee and pancakes filled the air as customers waited for their turn at the Pancake Decorating Station. There were toppings for all tastes, ranging from fresh berries and candied apples, to chocolate/peanut butter chips, kid’s cereals, whipped cream and sprinkles, and classic butter and maple syrup.

“Chef” Brandon Hammock, the event organizer, delivered batch after batch of pancakes, prepared a block away at the First Methodist Church of Nederland.

“It’s a little chaotic in here,” Hammock said in between deliveries. “As fast as we cook a batch, they call me back and say ‘we’re out’. We can barely keep up.” Hammock, publisher of BeLocal Magazine, collaborated with local business owners and media to raise awareness of The Fults Family’s situation.

Josh and Devon Fults have struggled with an ever-increasing medical-expense saga. Starting in 2016, daughter Hadley was diagnosed with Autoimmune Enchephalitis, a rare condition in which one’s body produces antibodies that attack the brain.

A few years later, youngest daughter Hollyn was diagnosed with the same condition as a newborn.

The Fults Family traveled across the country to see various medical specialists over the years and also visit Texas Children’s Hospital nearly weekly.

Earlier this year, in an unexpected turn, mom Devon was diagnosed with a brain tumor wrapping from behind her eye to the back of her skull.

“It’s really heartbreaking and inspirational at the same time,” Hammock said. “Everyone knows someone going through a tough situation like theirs. But to see how positive and faithful they are despite all the challenges, it really gives you a renewed sense of hope.”

The Fults Family documented their story on their two facebook pages, and encourage everyone to follow them in spreading a message of hope: @TeamFults and @HoldingHadley&Hollyn.

The fundraiser raffle features prizes from local businesses throughout Jefferson and Orange counties, ranging from meal gift cards, hair cuts, golf packages, hotel getaway, yeti cooler and more.

Raffle tickets will be drawn live at facebook.com/BeLocalGoldenTriangle.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at The Golden Cup, 1336 Boston Avenue.

For more information, message the BeLocal facebook page or text 409-656-9532.

The couple met at East Texas Baptist University while studying counseling psychology and have been married for 15 years. Both are licensed counselors and have dedicated their careers to helping Southeast Texans with mental and spiritual health.

Josh served as associate pastor in his father’s church, Trout Creek Baptist (of Kirbyville) until accepting the role of lead pastor of 1st Baptist of Orange in 2021, where the couple lives today.