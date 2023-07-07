Orange County Sheriff’s Office — Traffic stop leads to arrest, methamphetamine discovery

Published 12:16 am Friday, July 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released this photo of methamphetamine that investigators said was discovered Thursday.

VIDOR — A Thursday traffic stop in Orange County led to an arrest and the discovery of methamphetamine.

Sabrina Bartell

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Division investigators conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Main at Lakeview Cut-Off in Vidor on Thursday.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, investigators made contact with the driver and sole occupant, 52-year-old Sabrina Bartell,” a Sheriff’s Office release said.

“Once contact was made with Bartell, investigators conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found methamphetamine.”

Police said Bartell admitted “possession of the substance found.”

Shewas taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

