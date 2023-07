ADOPT A PET — Rip is ready to loves treats, hugs and YOU Published 12:14 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Meet sweet Rip!

He’s a young mixed-breed pup who’s already had his first round of vaccines and rabies shots.

Rip loves treats, hugs and things that squeak.

He’s waiting for his furever family to come rescue him.

As you can see in his photo, he’s dressed and ready to go!

For more information on Rip, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.