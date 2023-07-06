WERE YOU THERE? Crowd packs Orange for concert and fireworks; see the photos
Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 6, 2023
1 of 17
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Before the fireworks, Jason Rodrigue, Larry Spears Jr., Donnie Gravett and Brandon Dorman pose for a picture. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
All smiles are Halee Watkins, Serenity Galentine, 6, and 11-year-old Cambree Galentine. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
The Drywater Band performs in Orange.
The Drywater Band performs in Orange.
Brian McKeever shows off his Fourth of July spirit in Orange. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Local children enjoy the field for sports before the fireworks. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Carol McKeever and 11-year-old McKenna Carruth are seen in Orange.(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
4-year-olds Beau Anderson and Victoria Gauthier get down the slide. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Auddey Frost, 14, and Camryn Jarrell, 14, display their face paint at the Fourth of July celebration. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Dolly Rosado and 8-year-old Hailie Bell get in some see saw time. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
The City of Orange hosted the 2023 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration on Tuesday.
The event at Riverside Pavilion began with concessions and activities, followed by live entertainment by The Drywater Band.
Concessions and children’s activities were available on site with a large vendor lineup.
The event was free to the public.