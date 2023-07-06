WERE YOU THERE? Crowd packs Orange for concert and fireworks; see the photos

Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Orange hosted the 2023 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration on Tuesday.

The event at Riverside Pavilion began with concessions and activities, followed by live entertainment by The Drywater Band.

Concessions and children’s activities were available on site with a large vendor lineup.

The event was free to the public.

