Flash flood threat, rising temperature concern detailed by weather agencies

Published 7:45 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

While the radar is quiet before 8 a.m. Thursday, weather watchers expect to see a gradual increase in showers, then storms later Thursday morning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

According to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration, as well as the National Weather Service, widespread showers and thunderstorms are then expected through the afternoon and early evening of Thursday.

Starting Friday, ridging over central Texas will begin to develop and spread east.

Rain chances will gradually decrease from west to east, with the best chances any day expected over central Louisiana.

Along with lowering probability of precipitation comes the increase in temperatures and heat indices.

Heat advisories could return Saturday.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

