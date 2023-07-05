PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City drum majors get to work Published 12:08 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Bridge City Independent School District recently shared that student drum majors and captains participated in the SASI Leadership Seminar, which utilizes a leadership training curriculum.

Several districts from Southeast Texas participated in the program at Bridge City.

“We are looking forward to an amazing year watching our BC drum majors and captains lead their team! Way to go band!” a district statement read.