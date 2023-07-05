KRISTIE YOUNG — Orange County Local First is here for YOU; here’s how Published 12:18 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

What an exciting time to be in Orange County! My name is Kristie Young, and I am the manager for the vendor and supplier portion of the Orange County Local First program.

My role is to connect Golden Triangle Polymers and other large projects in the area to Orange County businesses.

My goal is to educate local companies on how to do business with industry so that they have opportunities to bid and compete for work on major projects.

Online Registration

Business owners and representatives often ask me how they can work on the Golden Triangle Polymers project. First, you need to register! Visit GoldenTrianglePolymers.com/JoinUs to complete an application.

Qualifying businesses will be placed on the approved vendor list. Approved Orange County businesses will receive a special “Local First” designation, which gives them priority consideration for opportunities to bid on work.

It is important to remember that being on the approved vendor list or having a Local First designation does not guarantee work on the project as procurement practices are competitive.

The feedback I am receiving is that the vendor registration process is straightforward, and people usually complete it in under five minutes, but we can help you if you have questions or need assistance with your application.

Local First Reverse Vendor & Supplier Fair

One option for receiving assistance is to visit our Local First Reverse Vendor & Supplier Fair from 1 – 5 p.m. on Wednesday/July 26 at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center.

The primary contractors working on the Golden Triangle Polymers project will have booths set up ready to visit with company owners and representatives, and they will also conduct educational sessions on doing business with them.

The Vendor & Supplier Fair will be an amazing opportunity to meet representatives from these companies, so you do not want to miss it.

To register for the Vendor & Supplier Fair, visit OrangeCountyEDC/LocalFirst.

Contact Us!

If you cannot make the vendor fair, another option is to visit the Golden Triangle Polymers public information office located at 1537 Strickland, Suite A in Orange.

We are open Monday and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Our office phone number is 409-920-4052, and my email address is kyoung@co.orange.tx.us. You can also apply for jobs at our office.

Stay Tuned

We are partnering with the Small Business Development Center and the Orange County Economic Development Corporation on a series of workshops on how to do business with industry that will be held in the fall in Orange, Bridge City and Vidor.

Stay tuned for more details.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Vendor & Supplier Fair. We look forward to seeing you on July 26.

Kristie Young is the manager for the vendor and supplier portion of the Orange County Local First program. She can be reached at kyoung@co.orange.tx.us.