Friends of the Orange Depot reaching out to community Published 12:02 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The Friends of the Orange Depot are inviting anyone who would like to volunteer to beat the heat with watermelon and cool drinks at the next board meeting.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. July 13 at the Depot on Main and Eleventh Street.

The meeting will commence at 5:30 p.m.

Visitors and members will learn about new initiatives and events planned for the fall.

The organization plans to hold more tours of the depot, so will be needing tour guides.

Also, in 2024, FOOD will be celebrating a ten-year anniversary on Depot Day, always held the first Saturday in May, so plans are already in motion for an even bigger celebration.

Visitors are encouraged to call 409-330-1576 if planning to come to the meeting or need more information.

Even more on the website at orangetxdepot.org or Facebook.