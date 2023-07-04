CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Potholders “loom” ahead Published 12:04 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

I was thrilled to find my childhood potholder loom in a closet.

It still works, but of course, there are no mechanical parts. I enjoyed weaving potholders on that metal frame and imagined I’d sell enough to travel the world.

The market fell for kid-made potholders so once all the relatives had one as a gift, my entrepreneurship faded.

Decades later my daughter acquired a plastic loom and we looped together. I had a hunch that this craft is still a “thing” and found several modern styles and weave patterns on Pinterest.

You can even make your own loops from old T-shirts. I love upscale crafting but was determined to weave up the loops I had. So that’s how a bride’s kitchen color theme became one of my new projects on my old loom. Still fun.

Handcrafted – My vial of ozone protects against fungi (and reduce wrinkles). Thinking of a fairy tale? Glozone: Ozonated Face Oil is a true story. Except for the local honey harvested ethically, the Illuminessence line is plant-based and cruelty-free for your largest organ, skin.

Fearless Founder Janna Fackrell heard 1,328 chemicals were banned from cosmetics in Europe and the U.S. had banned just 30. She wanted to go higher for what goes deeper into your skin. The quick news is that Make Me Blush tinted lip balm and blush is one of many well-thought-out products at illuminessenceorganics.com.

Got itches, maturing skin, needs for pain, hair, sun screening and beards? Browse for all of that. Frankincense and rose hydrosol are components of aromatic You Are Luminous daily moisturizer with SPF 30. Back to adventure stories: This business supports Sacred Hearts Healing Center, a spiritual community with shamanic guidance supporting veterans.

“Inside the Texas Chicken Ranch” – I suppose it could be that this title up north, decades after the hit movie, could make someone think this was a recipe book. Down here in Texas, we know LaGrange isn’t famous for casseroles. Jaymie Lynn Blaschke offers “The Definitive Account of the Best Little Whorehouse.”

You might crave chicken after reading it, but I guarantee you’ll want to catch this movie and sing along. The real Miss Edna shared a plethora of bawdyhouse stories and the book has images of the parlor that has apparently been visited by many a politician, college boy, etc.

This version is more gritty than the catchy musical, but that wig-snatch from Marvin Zindler was a real thing. His early law enforcement career images of his younger self nearly make this a book within a book. So some legends are at least as good as the real thing.

Could the doggie Reveille be a part of all this?

Did a merchant who expressed displeasure over the Chicken Ranch wake up to a yard full of returned merchandise?

Or worse?

This is a story that will keep on telling itself. I did not expect to read this revised, expanded and updated book so thoroughly.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who wants to hear from you. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.