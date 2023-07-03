Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 26 – June 30, 2023

Published 12:04 am Monday, July 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 26, 2023, through June 30, 2023:

Zayne A. Coco and Macy B. Malin

Jacob A. Trahan and Destiny F. Culbreth

Monique R. Durrett and Gabriela Mattoso Carreiro De Freitas

Andrew S. Swanson and Matiqua L. Lewis

Faron W. Floyd and Lauren W. McGowan

Miguel A. Rivera and Aaliya M. Rivera

Jonathan R. Henery and Kirsten D. Satterwhite

