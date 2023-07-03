Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 26 – June 30, 2023
Published 12:04 am Monday, July 3, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 26, 2023, through June 30, 2023:
Zayne A. Coco and Macy B. Malin
Jacob A. Trahan and Destiny F. Culbreth
Monique R. Durrett and Gabriela Mattoso Carreiro De Freitas
Andrew S. Swanson and Matiqua L. Lewis
Faron W. Floyd and Lauren W. McGowan
Miguel A. Rivera and Aaliya M. Rivera
Jonathan R. Henery and Kirsten D. Satterwhite