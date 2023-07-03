July 4 celebration right around the corner Published 12:02 am Monday, July 3, 2023

The City of Orange is hosting the 2023 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration.

The event is open to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Pavilion, located at 709 Simmons Drive in Orange.

The celebration begins with concessions and activities at 5 p.m., followed by live entertainment by the Drywater Band from 7 to 9 p.m.

“A spectacular fireworks display will begin immediately following the concert at 9 p.m.,” organizers said in a release.

Concessions and children’s activities will be available on site. The vendor lineup includes Carnival Sneaux saved ice, Benetris Edwards Cajunxion, Rudy KA-Bobs, Rick Neal, Home Plate Bobby’s, Mice Ice, Got Them Dogs, Wing Junkiez, Cest Bon Snack Shack and Terrell’s Ice Cream, organizers said.

This event is free to the public.

Please note, dogs or pets are not allowed at Riverside Pavilion.

Coolers are welcome, and chairs are encouraged.

For additional information, call the Explore Orange team at 409-883-1011 or visit the Explore Orange Facebook page.