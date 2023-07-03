Inaugural “Vidor Music Friendly Jam” announced; check out how to get involved Published 2:27 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

VIDOR — The Vidor Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the City of Vidor and Vidor Music Friendly Community to host the inaugural “Vidor Music Friendly Jam.”

The event is planed for a Saturday on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Conn Park.

The main event is a performance by local legend and well-known performing artist Donice Morace.

A musical talent competition is planned during the day, with the competition winner opening for the main act.

This event includes a Kid Zone, vendor fair, food trucks and a Beer Garden.

“We have sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available, as listed in the flyer,” organizers announced this week. “We look forward to your support in making this event a success for our community.”

Call 409-769-5473 for more information.