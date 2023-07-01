Fillies Drill Team excels at UDA camp

Published 12:06 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Members of the Fillies Drill Team celebrates at the UDA camp. (Courtesy photo)

WEST ORANGE — West Orange-Stark High School officials recently shared performances by the Fillies Drill Team at the UDA camp.

“They learned a lot and can’t wait to show it off,” a release from the school said. “Everyone worked hard, and the team is bringing home hard-earned achievements in the following categories.”

Home Routine – 2nd Place trophy and Superior ribbon.

A Routine- 17 Superior ribbons and 1 Excellent ribbon.

Performance Routine – 18 Superior ribbons.

Drill down category – 23 drill down Superior ribbons.

West Orange-Stark also received the Squad Credentialing certificate and trophy for 110 percent energy ALL WEEK award as a team.

Special Recognition Award from the coaches went to Johndrakique (Jojo) LeBlanc, Jayla Simpson-Fobbs, La’Riya Nelson, Demarea Warren and Nevaeh Green.

Pin It Forward Award: Johndrakique (Jojo) LeBlanc

All American Nominees: Jayla Simpson-Fobbs, Caterin Flores and Taylor Provost

ALL AMERICAN Recipients: Johndrakique (Jojo) LeBlanc and Ebonie Joubert

More High School Sports

Demi Carter’s volleyball accolades continue

Orange County star Kevin Smith again on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Tyrone Wilson signs college scholarship at West Orange-Stark

Incoming freshman explodes onto Southeast Texas golf landscape

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar