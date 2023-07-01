Fillies Drill Team excels at UDA camp Published 12:06 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

WEST ORANGE — West Orange-Stark High School officials recently shared performances by the Fillies Drill Team at the UDA camp.

“They learned a lot and can’t wait to show it off,” a release from the school said. “Everyone worked hard, and the team is bringing home hard-earned achievements in the following categories.”

Home Routine – 2nd Place trophy and Superior ribbon.

A Routine- 17 Superior ribbons and 1 Excellent ribbon.

Performance Routine – 18 Superior ribbons.

Drill down category – 23 drill down Superior ribbons.

West Orange-Stark also received the Squad Credentialing certificate and trophy for 110 percent energy ALL WEEK award as a team.

Special Recognition Award from the coaches went to Johndrakique (Jojo) LeBlanc, Jayla Simpson-Fobbs, La’Riya Nelson, Demarea Warren and Nevaeh Green.

Pin It Forward Award: Johndrakique (Jojo) LeBlanc

All American Nominees: Jayla Simpson-Fobbs, Caterin Flores and Taylor Provost

ALL AMERICAN Recipients: Johndrakique (Jojo) LeBlanc and Ebonie Joubert