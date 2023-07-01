Demi Carter’s volleyball accolades continue Published 12:08 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals volleyball team was dominate in 2023.

One of the true stars was Demi Carter, who was named Southeast Texas Coaches Association’s 2022-2023 Volleyball Player of the Year.

Carter was also selected to the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team.

The Lady Cardinals finished 30-12 overall and 12-0 in district play.

Carter, who is the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Leader Team and Most Valuable Player on the All-District 19-4A Team, piled up 453 kills, 193 digs, 89 aces and 70 blocks.

“We have so much young talent, and our freshmen are awesome,” Carter told Orange Newsmedia last year. “I do all I can to give them advice and tips because I remember how tough it was to be a freshmen. They just keep getting better, and you can see their confidence building.”