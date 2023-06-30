Male found dead after SWAT call in Pine Forest

Published 11:46 am Friday, June 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

PINE FOREST — A man was found dead in a home after SWAT was called in for a disturbance Thursday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Blankenship said the call came in at 5:02 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance reported in the 3900 block of Lakeview Cutoff St. in Pine Forest, which is in the area north of Vidor.

A male and female were inside the home at the time of the call, and the female caller was able to exit the residence and speak with law enforcement, Blakenship said.

She told deputies the male was still inside the home.

SWAT was called to the scene and at some point entered the home and found the male deceased, he said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kenneth Edward Walhood, 48.

The death appeared to be self-inflicted.

The incident remains under investigation.

— Written by Mary Meaux

