West Orange-Cove CISD leaders detail fallout from football stadium press box fire Published 6:31 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

WEST ORANGE — A fire broke out outside the press box of the West Orange-Stark construction site Thursday afternoon.

“We are currently in the process of investigating the cause of the incident, and until the investigation is concluded, the exact origin of the fire remains unknown,” a statement from West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District read.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who promptly arrived at the scene and successfully contained the fire, minimizing potential damage.”

District officials said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“The safety and well-being of our workers and staff are of utmost importance, and we are relieved that no one was injured,” the district said.

“The construction of the West Orange-Stark press box will continue as planned. We remain committed to completing this project, which will enhance the overall experience for athletes, coaches and spectators alike. The incident has not deterred us from our objective, and we are determined to move forward with the construction process.

“Thank you once again to the first responders for their swift action and invaluable assistance in minimizing the damage caused by the fire.”

The track will be closed until further notice due to the damages.