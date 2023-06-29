Guy’s Game Night raises money for many Rotary events Published 12:04 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City and Orangefield Rotary Club are presenting an opportunity for members of the community to wine, dine and play together during their annual Guy’s Game Night, taking place in late August.

The Rotary club, who’s main mission is community outreach and youth advocacy, is hosting a dinner, raffle and live auction to raise funds for upcoming youth scholarships throughout Bridge City and Orangefield ISD.

The Rotary Club offers scholarship opportunities, which are available for high schoolers and members of the community attending college. They aid in events for all grade levels, throughout the Bridge City and Orangefield school districts.

The Club also provides aid in sponsoring various events throughout the school districts, and members sponsor local youths’ attendance in leadership programs, such as the exceptional Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening camp, alongside college scholarships and youth community leadership offerings.

Eric Andrus, an event coordinator and Board Member of the Rotary Club, explained his optimism for the upcoming fundraiser.

He, and the Rotary Club as a whole, work to form a stronger bond between members of their community. Through the Game Night dinner and auction, they offer a chance to socialize and feel like a genuine, connected community, while offering citizen opportunities for philanthropy that may not otherwise be available.

A $60 ticket includes two drink tickets, a full pork chop dinner catered by Cajun Ventures, raffle tickets for free prize drawings and 11 games of Bingo to be played for Mystery Packages, high end golf and fishing equipment, and firearms and ammunition.

The raffles and auctions take place between rounds of Bingo, while the drinks flow, and food spreads the tables.

A chance to socialize, share a few drinks with neighbors and offer a genuine contribution directly to the community all lie within the fundraiser – taking place Aug. 24 at the Bridge City Event Center.

If a business would like to sponsor a table at the event, call 409-626-1789.

— Written by Kylie Mugleston