Vehicle, foot chase ends with suspected meth and heroin Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A vehicle stolen out of Orange County eventually led to a vehicle and foot chase, as well as the discovery of heroin, police said.

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Beaumont Police Department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the 3200 block of I-10N.

Authorities said the driver evaded and led officers on a pursuit through the north end of Beaumont.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1200 block of North 11th, at which time the driver, identified as 31-year-old Beaumont resident Yance Young, jumped out of the Nissan and ran on foot, evading officers.

“After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended Young and placed him under arrest,” a release from the Beaumont Police Department read.

“He was found to be in possession of approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine and an amount of suspected heroin.”

It was then determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Orange County, police said.

Young was taken to the Beaumont Police Department for interview and later booked for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest.