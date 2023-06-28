Orange water production plant improvement announced

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

City leaders plan to upgrade a water production plant after receiving low water pressure complaints north of Interstate 10. (Courtesy photo)

The City of Orange announced water production improvements meant to improve services for area residents.

City leaders said they recently received several reports of low water pressure north of Interstate 10.

“The water production plant, which serves this area, has been temporarily shut down for repairs, renovations and improvements,” a release from the city stated.

“The plant’s water tank, chlorine system and pump building will be replaced over the coming six months. As a result, customers may experience variations in water pressure.”

According to City Hall, adjustments are underway to minimize the inconveniences.

