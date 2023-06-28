Keep West Orange streets litter-free campaign begins Published 12:16 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Keep West Orange streets litter-free is a campaign goal, city leaders stress.

The Adopt-A-Street program offers individuals, local businesses and organizations an opportunity to beautify West Orange by picking up litter along the streets.

“Removing litter improves safety and the appearance of the community, and also prevents pollution from entering drainage systems and waterways,” a city statement read.

How do I apply?

Call West Orange City Hall for more information at 409-883-3468.

