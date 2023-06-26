Texas gas prices rise on average 11.6 cents in last week; analyst talks about what’s next Published 6:19 am Monday, June 26, 2023

It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, said Patrick De Haan even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said while some states saw big increases from last week, he expects those states to see a calmer week ahead.

“Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally,” De Haan said. “But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 11.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 131.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.59/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.58/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54/g today.

The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.98/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.98/g.

San Antonio – $3.20/g, up 17.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

Austin – $3.20/g, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

June 26, 2022: $4.52/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)

June 26, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 26, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 26, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

June 26, 2018: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 26, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

June 26, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 26, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 26, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 26, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)