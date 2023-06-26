Southeast Texas woman sentenced following 2022 death of dog in extreme heat Published 12:41 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

BEAUMONT — A Groves woman was sentenced to 10 years probation in connection with last year’s heat related death of a dog.

Michelle Bradford pleaded guilty to cruelty to a non-livestock animal May 18. Judge Raquel West of the 252nd District Court sentenced her Monday, according to information from the court.

The offense is a third degree felony.

Background

The Groves Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Taft Avenue July 13, 2022, to assist animal control officers with a deceased puppy that had been left in a cage on the driveway in direct sunlight with no shade, food or water, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On that date the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory with a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees.

According to the document, Bradford told police her daughter left the dog at her home without her knowledge.

The puppy was brought to Dr. Blake Foskey, a veterinarian, for necropsy, and it was concluded the puppy died of a heat stroke with subsequent disseminated intravascular coagulation.

During the follow-up investigation, Bradford allegedly told police she was aware that food, the puppy and her grandson were dropped off at the home between 12:09 and 12:42 p.m. July 13.

Police also allege she told authorities that she went inside with her grandson and forgot the puppy outside until police arrived at 3:23 p.m.

Bradford reportedly said she did not admit this to the first officer out of fear at the time.

Bradford was arrested Sept. 1 with bond set at $25,000. She bonded out the same day.