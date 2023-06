Precinct 3’s East Roundbunch swing bridge closure details shared Published 6:25 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Orange County officials announced a bridge closure for Tuesday.

Orange County Road and Bridge is reporting the East Roundbunch swing bridge in Precinct 3 is closing at 8 a.m. Tuesday for maintenance.

This maintenance is estimated to take most of the day, with a target reopening time of 4 p.m. Tuesday.