Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 20 – June 23, 2023

Published 12:02 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 20, 2023, through June 23, 2023:

Tavan Bluitt and Markayla A. Mickey

Jerry W. East and Lauren A. Seaux

Carl H. Adams and Alexis A. Savoie

Phillip J. Angelle and Paulina M. Wallace

Christopher Gallow and Alysha R. Mays

Larry N. Calderon Herrarte and Hailey M. Pousson

Joshua A. Rachford and Aleicia Huerta

