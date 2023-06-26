Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 20 – June 23, 2023
Published 12:02 am Monday, June 26, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 20, 2023, through June 23, 2023:
Tavan Bluitt and Markayla A. Mickey
Jerry W. East and Lauren A. Seaux
Carl H. Adams and Alexis A. Savoie
Phillip J. Angelle and Paulina M. Wallace
Christopher Gallow and Alysha R. Mays
Larry N. Calderon Herrarte and Hailey M. Pousson
Joshua A. Rachford and Aleicia Huerta