Dangerous heat expected this afternoon; outlook for the week shared Published 6:42 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Residents in Southeast Texas and beyond are going to experience a heat wave this week as a strong upper level ridge builds into the area.

There is the potential for a prolonged period of excessive heat conditions.

A heat advisory is in effect today and an excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday.

A strong upper level ridge will suppress any convection and allow air temperatures to soar.

When the air temperatures combine with low level gulf moisture and high humidity, dangerous heat index values will occur providing excessive heat conditions.

Dangerous heat expected this afternoon with heat index values up to 112°.

Dangerous heat expected Tuesday with heat index values at or above 113° within the Excessive Heat Watch area and 108° to 112° for locations within the Heat Advisory.