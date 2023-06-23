Temporary traffic signal details, I-10 closure schedule outlines for Orange County Published 8:27 am Friday, June 23, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the placement and duration of a temporary traffic signal in Orange County.

Due to bridge construction at Coon Bayou, a temporary traffic signal is being installed today (June 23) at the intersection of SH 87 and FM 1006 for traffic to safely turn onto SH 87.

The traffic signal is anticipated to be in place for approximately three months.

Southbound traffic on SH 87 at Coon Bayou will be reduced to one lane of traffic today.

On Monday, expect possible delays along SH 87 northbound in the morning hours as traffic is shifted.

SH 87 traffic will be down to one lane in each direction for approximately three months.

Interstate 10 closure

The Texas Department of Transportation announced an Interstate 10 closure through Orange County this weekend.

According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures along I-10 westbound from SH 87 to Adams Bayou overnight Sunday, running from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be working on pavement markings.