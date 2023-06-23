Authorities locate stolen travel trailer in Orange County Published 4:48 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

VIDOR — A stolen travel trailer has been recovered in Orange County, authorities said.

Pct. 2 Constable Jeremiah Gunter initiated the recovery by collecting information on the case.

That led detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division to recover the trailer just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It is a 2003 Sunny Brook travel trailer and was found at 2785 James St. in Vidor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer was reported stolen out of Pasadena, Texas.

This case was transferred to the Pasadena Police Department.