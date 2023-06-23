All clear given after Orange County business bomb threat; FBI involved Published 3:20 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Workers at an Orange County business were evacuated to a nearby church after a bomb threat was made Friday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs said a bomb threat was made to USA DeBusk close to noon Friday.

The business is located at 18960 Texas 62.

All of the workers at the facility were evacuated to a nearby church, and the building was checked and cleared.

There was no evidence of a bomb located, he said.

The FBI has now joined the investigation, Jacobs added.

— Written by Mary Meaux