ADOPT A PET — Young energetic red lab mix Socks is ready for you Published 12:06 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Meet Socks, a young energetic red lab mix, who is patiently waiting for his forever family.

He already knows how to walk on a leash and is working on catching treats.

For more information and photos of Socks, visit the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter on at facebook.com/westorangeanimals or call the shelter at 409-883-3468.