Pinehurst fire officials respond to blaze started by lightning

Published 9:09 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

PINEHURST — The Pinehurst Fire Department was called to the 3300 block of Old Castle Lane for a structure fire at 4:48 p.m. Thursday.

Mutual aid was received by Little Cypress Fire, West Orange Fire and Orange County ESD4.

According to witnesses on scene, the fire likely started after the home was struck by lightning during severe weather that was ongoing in the area.

No injuries were reported.

More News

2 men, dog rescued from boat capsized near Sabine Pass

Veteran-led chamber starts outreach in Golden Triangle

Orangefield native expands Fresh Prep brand with second location

Take a look at hunting art exhibition ending July 8 at Stark Museum of Art

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar