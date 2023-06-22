Pinehurst fire officials respond to blaze started by lightning Published 9:09 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

PINEHURST — The Pinehurst Fire Department was called to the 3300 block of Old Castle Lane for a structure fire at 4:48 p.m. Thursday.

Mutual aid was received by Little Cypress Fire, West Orange Fire and Orange County ESD4.

According to witnesses on scene, the fire likely started after the home was struck by lightning during severe weather that was ongoing in the area.

No injuries were reported.