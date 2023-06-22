2 men, dog rescued from boat capsized near Sabine Pass

Published 1:12 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

A 16-foot skiff floats partially submerged after capsizing near the Cheniere LNG plant near Sabine Pass. A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass assisted the two men and dog. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine Pass)

The Coast Guard assisted two men and one dog Wednesday after their boat capsized near Sabine Pass, authorities said.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from 911 dispatchers at approximately 3 p.m. of two men and a dog distressed and stranded near the Cheniere LNG plant on the bank of Sabine Pass.

The boaters’ 16-foot skiff had reportedly capsized due to the wake from passing vessels.

Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 3:17 p.m., took aboard the two men and their dog, and transported them to a nearby boat launch.

One of the boaters reportedly sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.

More News

Veteran-led chamber starts outreach in Golden Triangle

Orangefield native expands Fresh Prep brand with second location

Take a look at hunting art exhibition ending July 8 at Stark Museum of Art

MARY MEAUX — Death of cancer patient brings the pain of brain tumors to light

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar