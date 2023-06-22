2 men, dog rescued from boat capsized near Sabine Pass Published 1:12 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Coast Guard assisted two men and one dog Wednesday after their boat capsized near Sabine Pass, authorities said.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from 911 dispatchers at approximately 3 p.m. of two men and a dog distressed and stranded near the Cheniere LNG plant on the bank of Sabine Pass.

The boaters’ 16-foot skiff had reportedly capsized due to the wake from passing vessels.

Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 3:17 p.m., took aboard the two men and their dog, and transported them to a nearby boat launch.

One of the boaters reportedly sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.