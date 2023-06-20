Pinehurt’s Amy Welch shares business success at national convention Published 12:08 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

PINEHURST — Amy Welch of Pinehurst was recognized for the success of an entrepreneur-led health and wellness business during Plexus Worldwide’s 2023 One Convention in Nashville.

Welch was among an elite group selected to share business strategies, product insights and personal experiences with more than 6,000 thousand independent sales representatives to help build their businesses and achieve personal goals for success.

The convention is designed to inspire, educate and energize brand ambassadors through training sessions, collaboration and keynotes that provide an opportunity for participants to grow business and personal knowledge.

During their presentation, Welch shared their story of how Plexus has provided them with a path to define their own successful health and wellness business through hard work and shared their expertise to help others define their own journeys.