Area residents recognized for selfless actions, quick thinking in helping Vidor officer secure arrest Published 8:11 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

VIDOR — The police department is honoring two residents for their quick actions in helping a local police officer secure a combative arrest without injury to those involved.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said the altercation and apprehension took place at 11:50 p.m. May 14, when the dispatch center received a suspicious person call for the 1000 block of Orange Street.

The first arriving officer found a man hiding behind a vehicle. Upon making contact with him, Carroll said the man was uncooperative and “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.”

During the encounter, the man threatened to assault the officer, at which he began to resist and become combative, Carroll said.

The officer put out an “officer needs assistance call” as he struggled with the arrest.

“The citizen that called in the incident, Damien Verde, and Explorer Regan Lavalle of the Vidor Police Department Explorer Post came to the assistance of the officer,” Carroll said.

“With their assistance, the officer was able to get the suspect handcuffed without any serious injury to the officer, citizens or suspect. While being moved to the patrol unit, the suspect kicked one of the officers and continued to be belligerent.”

Carroll said Jonathan Burton, 22, of Orange County, is charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Damien Verde and Regan Lavalle, who assisted police in detaining the suspect are receiving Vidor Police Department Crime Fighter Awards during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. today Vidor City Hall council chambers.