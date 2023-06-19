POLICE — Area woman killed after being ejected from vehicle

Published 6:48 am Monday, June 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

BEAUMONT — A 33-year-old Port Arthur woman was killed Saturday, the result of single-vehicle morning crash, Beaumont authorities said.

Police responded to Cardinal Drive at Sulphur (Eastbound) at 7 a.m. in reference to the crash, in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center guardrail, then the outside guardrail before being ejected.

The police department identified the victim as Shanay Stevenson of Port Arthur.

