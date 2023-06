PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary donates to Ministerial Alliance Published 4:05 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club presented a check to Director of the Ministerial Alliance Melissa Issac for the purchase of a new refrigerator.

Pictured are Rotarians Sam Comer, Kirk Roccaforte, Jack Comer, Mike Lund, Melissa Issac, Mark Bunch, Jerry Jones, Courtney Arkeen, Mark Messer, Karen Collier, Lucy Fields, David Olsen and John Dubose.