Chevron Phillips Chemical announces plant manager for Golden Triangle Polymers facility in Orange Published 11:55 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Chad Jennings, a 26-year industry veteran, has been named plant manager of the Golden Triangle Polymers Company facility, a subsidiary of a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and a subsidiary of QatarEnergy.

The facility, now under construction in Orange, will be a world-scale integrated polymers facility, company officials said.

Chevron Phillips Chemical is managing engineering, procurement and construction for the project and is going to operate the facility after start-up. Jennings is the first plant manager at the new site.

Jennings was previously senior vice president of Manufacturing for S-Chem, a joint venture between a Chevron Phillips Chemical subsidiary and the Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG).

He has also held leadership roles as the plant manager of Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facility in Pasadena, Texas, and Ras Laffan Olefins Company in Qatar.

As a technical manager in Chevron Phillips Chemical’s corporate office, he provided technical expertise for the company’s global ethylene business.

Jennings has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tennessee Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University. Active in his community, Jennings has served on local chambers of commerce and economic development boards.

Outside of work, Jennings enjoys spending time with his wife, Susanne, and their children, Sydney and Ethan. They enjoy church activities, traveling and supporting their children in sports and music pursuits.

“For the past three years, Chad has led one of the company’s largest manufacturing sites in the Middle East, where he and his team have achieved exceptional safety and operational results,” said Bryan Canfield, senior vice president of Manufacturing at Chevron Phillips Chemical.

“He has a strong commitment to the community and will be an excellent leader for our new facility in Orange.”

Job Fair

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is hosting a Local First Job Fair this week.

This is for job opportunities at the Golden Triangle Polymers Company.

This project is expected to create approximately 4,500 construction jobs and approximately 500 permanent jobs.

Local First is the workforce program designed to offer local, qualified workers access to the job opportunities at the project.

Job seekers may register for Local First at setworks.org

The Job Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at the Expo Center in Orange.