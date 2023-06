Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 12 – June 16, 2023 Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 12, 2023, through June 16, 2023:

Ethan A. Shaw and Madison L. McClain

Kevin L. Bossier and LeeAnne R. Garrett

Jonathon D. Eddins and Amber N. Watson

Damarcus J. Bourgeois and Kaitlin M. Rider

Roman E. Martinez A and Alejandra G. Estrada

Tevvin T. Jones and Deanna S. Conley

Bret I. Wolfe and Crystal L. Tucker

James B. Penton and Tonya J. Smith

Raymond L. Howard and Jennifer L. Wilson

Christopher J. Moore and Celina S. Platt