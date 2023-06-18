Excessive Heat Warning outlook for the week, plus thunderstorm forecast shared Published 7:32 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

Temperatures don’t seem to be cooling off this Fathers Day, according to weather watchers.

“We also hope you’re able to stay cool,” according to Donald Jones of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

“The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect today and again (Monday), with heat index values once again expected to be between 108-115.”

It’s likely this trend will continue into Tuesday, with some slight relief expected Wednesday.

Wednesday will also mark the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.