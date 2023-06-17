Security footage captures Orange County man crawling underneath vehicles, police say

Published 12:18 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Michael Lewis

A keen eyed security guard watching a live stream of business property was able to detect suspicious activity that eventually led to the arrest and an indictment of a Vidor man.

On Nov. 26, the guard was watching security footage for a business in the 1600 block of Louisiana Street in Beaumont when he saw a white truck with several people inside dressed in dark clothing.

As police were en route, the men from the truck began walking between company vehicles and crawling underneath them.

When police arrived the men took off running, according to the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of 30-year-old Michael Lewis of Vidor.

Multiple officers arrived with overhead emergency lights on, but the men reportedly did not stop.

One of the men eventually got tired and surrendered, while Lewis and another man continued to evade, the document read.

Lewis and the other man was eventually located and arrested.

Lewis is charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction. Bond was set at $7,500.

He is no longer in the county jail, according to the inmate roster.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

— Written by Mary Meaux

