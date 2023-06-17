KATHIE’S KORNER — Happy Fathers Day to spiritual and biological leaders Published 12:02 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

It’s Fathers Day once again, and I do love to write about my natural father and my Heavenly Father.

Both grew me up, well, in life and faith in God.

Staying with an aunt and uncle, at their church, when I was 7 years old, I fell in love with Jesus through flannel board stories, the loving teachers and leaders and, prayed to get born again. I was excited.

My natural father, John Horn, was a strong, quiet, loving Hungarian bricklayer, who was a good daddy to my brothers and I. We learned strength by just watching him work, guiding us into a good work ethic.

He was a great provider, charitable (building a stone, sign for our Church) and generous to give to a children’s hospital. He did not need a “pat on the back.”

Being his only little girl, I was his princess and he always had room for me on his lap (watching sports). I was a “tom boy” at heart, wanting to get outside, always involved with my older brothers in sports and music.

My Heavenly Father, I have always believed He is so incredibly powerful. Learning about the spiritual and the Scriptures to apply in every area of my life will continue.

I have taught my children to pray, as Jesus taught His disciples in Luke 11 and every aspect of God in prayer, teaching and praising is the ultimate answer and direction for us all, amen.

My husband, Mike, is a Godly, loving, brilliant, fun person to raise our three children with, grand and great grands. Not to forget, there are thousands of people and children all over the world he “snatched out of the fire” for God, adding to and building the kingdom with his pristine guitar and all the music he’s written and continues to write.

Great Father and daddy!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.