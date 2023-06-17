Confrontation over $240 debt in Orange leads to killing; defendant awaits sentencing Published 12:22 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

A 66-year-old man found guilty this week in the shooting death of another man is now awaiting sentencing.

Horace Morris Laissen was found guilty by a jury in 128th District Judge Courtney Arkeen’s courtroom Wednesday following the death of Lorenzo Bias, 39.

Laissen opted to be sentenced by the judge, according to Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward.

A sentencing date has not been set as of Friday.

According to police, the fatal shooting took place Feb. 11, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Schley Avenue in Orange. The victim reportedly owed Laissen $240, and when Laissen went to collect, an argument ensued and Bias was shot.

Bard Anderson was the prosecutor it the case and Chip Radford was the defense attorney.

— Written by Mary Meaux