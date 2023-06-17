ADOPT A PET — Meet Dudley young male poodle/doodle

Published 12:06 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Dudley is a young male poodle/doodle mix.

WEST ORANGE — Meet Dudley, a young male poodle/doodle mix who was found wandering the streets in West Orange.

To learn more about Dudley, call 409-883-3468.

He’s very affectionate and playful, but at the same time, he’s laid back and just likes to “chill” and enjoy basking in the sunshine.

He’s a very smart boy who knows how to sit and shake, and he will make the perfect companion for a family, couple or any individual.

For more photos and information on Dudley, visit the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at facebook.com/westorangeanimals or call 409-883-3468.

