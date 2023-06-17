ADOPT A PET — Meet Dudley young male poodle/doodle Published 12:06 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet Dudley, a young male poodle/doodle mix who was found wandering the streets in West Orange.

He’s very affectionate and playful, but at the same time, he’s laid back and just likes to “chill” and enjoy basking in the sunshine.

He’s a very smart boy who knows how to sit and shake, and he will make the perfect companion for a family, couple or any individual.

For more photos and information on Dudley, visit the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at facebook.com/westorangeanimals or call 409-883-3468.